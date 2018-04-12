Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $145,000 in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (FDD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (NYSEARCA:FDD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,045,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 129,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 207,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000.

Shares of FDD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 95,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,769. First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

