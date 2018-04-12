Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $155,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 243,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 207,705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 212,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 177,009 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FAZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 3,290,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,130. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

