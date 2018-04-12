Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 14,885 American Capital (ACSF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.15% of American Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 958.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 31,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Capital by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACSF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. American Capital has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. American Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

