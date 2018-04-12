Tyson Foods (TSN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5552700647594 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $70.72 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26,021.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.83 per share, with a total value of $202,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

