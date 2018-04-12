UBM’s (LON:UBM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their outperform rating on shares of UBM (LON:UBM) in a report released on Thursday, April 5th.

UBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.57) target price on shares of UBM in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of UBM to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 827 ($11.69) to GBX 963 ($13.61) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.74) target price on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.72) target price (up from GBX 830 ($11.73)) on shares of UBM in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 868.36 ($12.27).

Shares of UBM opened at GBX 952.50 ($13.46) on Thursday. UBM has a 1-year low of GBX 639 ($9.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 957.50 ($13.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

In other UBM news, insider Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.14), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,541,525.94). Also, insider Terry Neil purchased 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 919 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £5,376.15 ($7,598.80). Insiders bought a total of 638 shares of company stock valued at $583,286 over the last 90 days.

About UBM

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

