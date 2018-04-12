Intrexon (NYSE:XON) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intrexon (NYSE:XON) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 57,928,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,334,000 after buying an additional 1,423,236 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,518,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after buying an additional 828,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 142,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,248,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 645,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intrexon stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrexon has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2,244.46, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XON shares. ValuEngine cut Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intrexon from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Intrexon news, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

