UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Convergys (NYSE:CVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Convergys worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Convergys by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Convergys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Convergys by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Convergys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Convergys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 253,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

CVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convergys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Convergys stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 1,598,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Convergys has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2,104.48, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.78 million. Convergys had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

