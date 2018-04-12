Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Select Medical worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Invictus RG grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 18,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 444,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,387.05, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other Select Medical news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

