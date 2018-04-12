UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

In other news, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $2,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,876.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,935. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.15. 436,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,172. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4,232.55, a PE ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

