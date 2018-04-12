Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unit were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Unit by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNT. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE:UNT opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Unit Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,010.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

