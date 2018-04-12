UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $496,000 Position in PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 123,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PJT opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.69, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 319.40% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $135,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $55.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

