UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $521,000 in ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ManTech International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ManTech International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $2,251.75, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $558,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Minihan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

