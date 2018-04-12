UBS Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €26.00 ($32.10) price target by analysts at UBS in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($32.72) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($25.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.24 ($29.92).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($16.58) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($25.21).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

