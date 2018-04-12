UGAIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (CRYPTO:GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, UGAIN has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. One UGAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. UGAIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $35.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00795919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013077 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00163789 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058409 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About UGAIN

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

UGAIN Coin Trading

UGAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

