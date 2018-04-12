Ulatech (CRYPTO:ULA) Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Ulatech (CURRENCY:ULA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Ulatech has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ulatech has a market cap of $4,527.00 and $357.00 worth of Ulatech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulatech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00790080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00160358 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ulatech Coin Profile

Ulatech’s genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Ulatech’s total supply is 54,213,187 coins and its circulating supply is 213,187 coins. Ulatech’s official Twitter account is @ulatech. The official website for Ulatech is ulatech.com.

Buying and Selling Ulatech

Ulatech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Ulatech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulatech must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ulatech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.