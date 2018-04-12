Under Armour (UAA) Position Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,243 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Under Armour worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 835,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 528,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7,357.73, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.23.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

