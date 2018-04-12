Head to Head Review: Unifi (UFI) & Its Competitors

Unifi (NYSE: UFI) is one of 82 public companies in the “IND PRODS/SVC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Unifi to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi 5.97% 9.72% 6.20% Unifi Competitors -4.29% 4.03% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unifi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $647.27 million $32.87 million 16.93 Unifi Competitors $2.99 billion $140.43 million 12.23

Unifi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unifi. Unifi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unifi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unifi Competitors 349 1463 1771 57 2.42

Unifi currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. As a group, “IND PRODS/SVC” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Unifi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unifi is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Unifi has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unifi’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Unifi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “IND PRODS/SVC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unifi beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

