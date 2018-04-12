Unilever (ULVR) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($45.23) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($55.97) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS set a GBX 4,250 ($60.07) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($66.43) to GBX 4,600 ($65.02) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,372.22 ($61.80).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded down GBX 16 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,927.50 ($55.51). 899,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($64.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 31.55 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

