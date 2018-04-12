Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($55.97) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup set a GBX 5,100 ($72.08) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($67.84) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,372.22 ($61.80).

LON ULVR traded down GBX 19 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,924.50 ($55.47). 1,276,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($64.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 31.55 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

