Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 282,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,739. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $856.42, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.18. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. research analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 2,878 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $53,329.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at $283,768.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $850,750.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,982 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/uniqure-qure-given-a-30-00-price-target-at-janney-montgomery-scott-updated-updated-updated.html.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.