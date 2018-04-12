Uniqure (QURE) Shares Up -0.3%

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $28.91. 148,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 380,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $856.42, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deventer Sander Van sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $110,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,032 shares of company stock worth $1,014,982. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

