Unit (NYSE:UNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNT. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

UNT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 388,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,533. The company has a market cap of $1,083.52, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.93. Unit has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Unit will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,898,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 493,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unit by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,246 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Unit by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,924 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

