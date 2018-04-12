United Continental (UAL) PT Raised to $76.00

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Continental from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research raised United Continental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.03.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,826. United Continental has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19,242.91, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in United Continental by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Continental by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,887,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of United Continental by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 350,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

