United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of United Fire & Casualty worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised United Fire & Casualty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of United Fire & Casualty stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. United Fire & Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.48.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. United Fire & Casualty had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th.

In other United Fire & Casualty news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $202,318.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire & Casualty Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

