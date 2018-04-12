United Fire & Casualty (UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UFCS. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of United Fire & Casualty stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 36,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,791. The firm has a market cap of $1,206.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.48. United Fire & Casualty has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter. United Fire & Casualty had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In related news, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $202,318.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire & Casualty by 29.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire & Casualty in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

