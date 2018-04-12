United Microelectronics Co. (UMC) Receives $2.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,396. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,356.65, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.55.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 243,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 3,229,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 77,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries.

