United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Increased by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 14,827.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,079,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 756,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Technologies by 325.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,567,000 after buying an additional 673,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97,748.91, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

