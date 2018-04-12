United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Reduced by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $98,340.74, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Reduced by Cumberland Partners Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/united-technologies-co-utx-shares-sold-by-cumberland-partners-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.