Hartland & Co. LLC Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hartland & Co. LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 633,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.77. 750,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,041. The firm has a market cap of $98,340.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

