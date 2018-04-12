Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,438,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,931,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,116,000 after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.25. 346,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98,340.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS set a $155.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/united-technologies-co-utx-stake-raised-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.