UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Press coverage about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the healthcare conglomerate an impact score of 46.3355479241349 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

NYSE UNH opened at $221.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $219,456.27, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

