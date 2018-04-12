UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have slightly underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 15.4% upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

UNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

UNH traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $224.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,427. The firm has a market cap of $219,456.27, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.67 and a 1 year high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

