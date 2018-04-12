Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Forest Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.9115303003516 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,996.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $966.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Mary E. Tuuk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,590.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,790 shares of company stock worth $631,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

