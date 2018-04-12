Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. 85,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,084.24, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $79,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

