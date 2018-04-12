Universal Logistics (ULH) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3604856057458 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.13, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $314.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

