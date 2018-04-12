Universal Logistics (ULH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.00 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $599.13, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $314.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

