Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2942729486681 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently commented on UTI shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

UTI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/universal-technical-institute-uti-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-19-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.