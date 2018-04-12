UniversalRoyalCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $186.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00265678 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Profile

UNRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. UniversalRoyalCoin’s official website is universalroyalcoin.com.

UniversalRoyalCoin Coin Trading

UniversalRoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for UniversalRoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniversalRoyalCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.