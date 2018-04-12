Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.02

News articles about Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3101768247526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. research analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Univest Co. of Pennsylvania news, Director Robert C. Wonderling purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

