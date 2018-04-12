Critical Analysis: Kimberly-Clark de M�xico (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus UPM (UPMKY)

UPM (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UPM has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de M�xico has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UPM and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% Kimberly-Clark de M�xico N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UPM and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark de M�xico 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dividends

UPM pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kimberly-Clark de M�xico pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. UPM pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UPM and Kimberly-Clark de M�xico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM $10.68 billion 1.79 $972.70 million $1.80 19.91 Kimberly-Clark de M�xico $1.92 billion N/A $256.93 million N/A N/A

UPM has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de M�xico.

Summary

UPM beats Kimberly-Clark de M�xico on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UPM Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants in the Finnish and Scandinavian electricity market. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling in label printers and brand owners in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segment; label papers and release liners, and fine papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and forestry service for UPM mills and forest owners; and chemical building blocks, lignin products, biofibrils, and biomedical products, as well as outdoor products and composite material for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Kimberly-Clark de M�xico Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. Its activities are divided into three segments: Consumer products, Professional and healthcare, as well as Export. The Consumer products division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of disposable products for daily use, such as diapers, feminine pads, incontinence care products, kitchen towels, napkins and wet wipes; baby and child care products, such as baby wipes, shampoos, lotions and feeding products, and home products, such as antibacterial gels, food wraps and bar soaps. Its brand names portfolio includes Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex and Evenflo, among others. The Professional and healthcare division offers personal care products to commercial customers, including managers of hotels, restaurants, offices and hospitals. The Export division is responsible for the international trade, mainly in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for UPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.