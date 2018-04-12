UR (UR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,449.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, UR has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. UR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UR coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7,675.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.05990300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.99 or 0.09216230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01584510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.02402010 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00196998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.02657020 BTC.

About UR

UR (CRYPTO:UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall. UR’s official website is ur.technology.

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

