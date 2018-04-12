Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News articles about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.9382989218976 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

URBN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 3,380,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,121. The stock has a market cap of $4,187.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $39.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,421 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $405,331.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 20,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,717. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

