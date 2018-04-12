Head-To-Head Review: JELD-WEN (JELD) versus USG (NYSE:USG)

USG (NYSE: USG) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

USG has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for USG and JELD-WEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USG 1 9 4 0 2.21 JELD-WEN 0 7 6 0 2.46

USG presently has a consensus target price of $37.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. JELD-WEN has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given JELD-WEN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than USG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USG and JELD-WEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USG $3.20 billion 1.75 $88.00 million $1.80 22.12 JELD-WEN $3.76 billion 0.83 $10.79 million $1.48 19.86

USG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of USG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of USG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares USG and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79% JELD-WEN 0.29% 18.76% 5.29%

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand; and various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

