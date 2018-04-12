UtaCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (UTA)

UtaCoin (CURRENCY:UTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One UtaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UtaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of UtaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UtaCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00836745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012660 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00165519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UtaCoin Profile

UtaCoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2016. UtaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Good_Time_Life. The official website for UtaCoin is www.goodtime.life.

Buying and Selling UtaCoin

UtaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy UtaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UtaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UtaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

