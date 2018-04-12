UTRUST (UTK) Market Cap Tops $41.04 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, UTRUST has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00791660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UTRUST Profile

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,965,375 tokens. UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.io. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

