Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc (TSE:VLE) Insider Purchases 14,990 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc (TSE:VLE) insider William Sean Guest purchased 14,990 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,658.20.

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$5.51 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.27.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. It has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin in northwest Turkey. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

