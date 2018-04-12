ING Groep (ING) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ING opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66,019.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 323,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 310,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ING Groep (ING) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/valuengine-downgrades-ing-groep-ing-to-buy-updated.html.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.