Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.75.

In related news, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,811.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $170,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

