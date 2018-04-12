Polymetal Intl (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Polymetal Intl (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal Intl from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Polymetal Intl stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,558.28, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. Polymetal Intl has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Polymetal Intl

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.

