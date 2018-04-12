ValuEngine Lowers Atlantic Coast Financial (ACFC) to Hold

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ:ACFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ACFC opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.82, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atlantic Coast Financial has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Atlantic Coast Financial (NASDAQ:ACFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 million. Atlantic Coast Financial had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/valuengine-lowers-atlantic-coast-financial-acfc-to-hold-updated.html.

Atlantic Coast Financial Company Profile

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Coast Bank that provides various banking services to individual and business customers primarily in Northeast Florida, Central Florida, and Southeast Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, money market demand, time deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coast Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.